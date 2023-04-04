UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on PPV from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL on Saturday April 8, which makes it Sunday April 9 in Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by the five-round championship rematch.

Current middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) of Brazil defends his title against Nigeria-born former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2) of New Zealand. Last November, Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round of their first fight at UFC 281 and claimed the title. “Poatan” also KO’d “The Last Stylebender” in the third round of their kickboxing bout in March 2017, following the win by unanimous decision in April 2016.

In the co-main event, hometown favorite Jorge Masvidal (35-16) goes up against No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) of Brazil. Also on the PPV card, Adrian Yanez (16-3) of La Porte, Texas and Rob Font (19-6) of Leominster, Massachusetts meet in an all-American clash at bantamweight. Plus, Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-6) of Argentina takes on American Kevin Holland (23-9) at welterweight. In addition, Christian Rodriguez (8-1) of the United States and Mexico’s Raul Rosas Jr (7-0) battle it out at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 287 start time in USA, Pereira vs Adesanya 2

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, April 8. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The PPV price is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $124.98, and then $99.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 287 start time in Australia, Pereira vs Adesanya 2

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 9. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The PPV cost is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 287 fight card

The full UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes