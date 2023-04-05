Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo

Boxing

Angel Acosta vs Angelino Cordova weigh-in results


Golden Boy Fight Night

Former world champion Angel Acosta of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Angelino Cordova of Caracas, Venezuela battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, April 6. A day before the fight show, the athlete step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) and Alberto Nieves (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico square off at featherweight.

Get Acosta vs Cordova full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Acosta vs Cordova fight card

  • Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Alberto Nieves, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Grant Flores vs. Juan Aguilar Herrera, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Daniel Garcia vs. Aldimar Silva, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Leonardo Sanchez vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Daniel Luna vs. Giovanni Gutierrez, 4 rounds, lightweight

