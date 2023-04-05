Former world champion Angel Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Angelino Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela battle it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday, April 6. A full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, pitting Mexico-born San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) and Alberto Nieves (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in the six-round featherweight co-main event.

Advertisements

Chavez was in action in March, when he KO’d Bryan Perez in the first round to improve his unbeaten record. Nieves lost his previous bout last month by majority decision against John Leonardo, after being stopped by Bryan Alvarez in Round 1.

Also on the card a four-round super welterweight bout between Coachella’s Grant Flores (1-0, 1 KO) and Juan Herrera (0-1-1) of Tijuana, Mexico. As well, Daniel Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado and Aldimar Silva (22-22, 14 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil duel in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Cathedral City’s Leonardo Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs) and Alpine’s Mychaquell Shields (0-1) square off in a four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Victorville’s Daniel Luna (1-0, 1 KO) and Giovanni Gutierrez (11-4-1, 6 KOs) of Tipitapa, Nicaragua meet in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Acosta vs Cordova fight card

The full Acosta vs Cordova fight card looks as the following:

Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Alberto Nieves, 6 rounds, featherweight

Grant Flores vs. Juan Aguilar Herrera, 4 rounds, welterweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Aldimar Silva, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Leonardo Sanchez vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Daniel Luna vs. Giovanni Gutierrez, 4 rounds, lightweight

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN on Friday, April 7 at 11 am AEST.