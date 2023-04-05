Mike Perry (2-0) faces former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the main event of BKFC 41 taking place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Saturday, April 29. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bare knuckle boxing fight live stream on FITE. Ahead of the showdown, marking the promotion’s return to Denver, the fighters hosted a pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas, previewed their matchup and came face to face.

Also partaking in the press conference were former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes (1-0) and two-time Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who square off in the co-main event. As well, BKFC women’s flyweight champion Christine Ferea (6-1-0), who defends her title against Bec Rawlings (3-1). Plus, former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (1-0), who takes on Josh Watson (2-1). In addition, special guest Chael Sonnen and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, David Feldman. Check out below what the participants had to say.

David Feldman, President of BKFC

“This is the biggest event we’ve done in five years and will be seen by over 20,000,000 viewers worldwide. This show is amazing to have these true MMA legends coming over to this new sport. If you’ve never watched BKFC, this is the one to see, the most exciting, fast paced sport in the world featuring the baddest men and women in the world.”

“It’s great to be here in Las Vegas for this press conference and we’re looking at promoting an event here in early 2024.”

“We’re talking to every combat sports free agent and Nate Diaz is certainly a possibility.”

Chael Sonnen

“There’s not one of these fighters on the dais I’d want to tangle with.”

“It’s truly an honor to be here for this incredible event. We’re off to a great start in Nevada and I think the commission will be very welcoming to BKFC.”

“I thought in 2018 BKFC was going to be hard to get off the ground but things are definitely headed in the right direction for the company.”

“It’s going to take one hell of a man to fight Ben Rothwell in three weeks.”

Mike Perry

“You think you have something on me and I’m the smaller guy, you couldn’t be more wrong. This is different than what you’re used to, this is mano a mano and this is me all day. I’m getting you paid and laid out. I made this fight happen, I called you out.”

“I’m looking to knock Rockhold out with every punch from the start. I’m going up against a taller, stronger, uglier fighter. I love punching people in the face and breaking their hands with my head.”

Luke Rockhold

“I’m ready for Mike Perry, I’m different and there’s a reason he never made it to the top. I believe in my strength, footwork and power and I’m going to adapt just fine. A win is a win and I’m going to capitalize on all of his mistakes.”

“You can’t avoid a fight in BKFC and there’s nothing more exciting than a fight with Mike Perry.”

Chad Mendes

“It’s been tough staying motivated but this excites me and motivates me. Eddie Alvarez and I have both been at the top and we’ll be pushing the pace which will make this a fantastic BKFC fight.”

“Going into my first BKFC fight I had no idea what to expect but it’s definitely given me an advantage.”

Eddie Alvarez

“Thanks to Dave Feldman, I’ve been looking for a fight for two years and BKFC has provided me with one. This truly excites me, the right opportunity and the right opponent. It’s a very cool new sport and I have someone really violent in front of me.”

“I’ve had numerous bare knuckle fights back in Philly, but this is the first time I’m getting paid and I’m going to defend my honor.”

Ben Rothwell

“My opponent has officially backed out. We will have a new opponent announced soon, maybe Chael Sonnen who has talked a lot of trash about me. Somebody step up and fight me. I’ll be happy to fight Francis Ngannou or Tyson Fury in BKFC.”

Christine Ferea

“I’m here training in elevation, one mile up to be prepared for Denver. I know Bec Rawlings is tough and stubborn but that will be her downfall. Whatever plan she has won’t save her. I’m honored to be here with these legends but I’m stealing the show.”

In Australia, BKFC 41: Perry vs Rockhold airs live on Sunday, April 30.