UFC

UFC 287 Australia time: How to watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2 – all states and territories

Newswire
Stream UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live in Australia
UFC championship belt | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the main event at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

Reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) puts his title on the line when he faces former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2) in the championship rematch. Pereira claimed the belt last November when he stopped Adesanya in the fifth round at UFC 281. The champion from Brazil also KO’d his Nigeria-born old rival from New Zealand in their second kickboxing fight in March 2017, after scoring a unanimous decision in April 2016.

Stream UFC 287 Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live on Kayo in Australia

In the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal (35-16) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) from Brazil. Also on the PPV card, Rob Font (19-6) and Adrian Yanez (16-3) square off in an-all American contest at bantamweight. As well, Kevin Holland (23-9) of the United States and Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-6) of Argentina duel at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Christian Rodriguez (8-1) of the United States and Raul Rosas Jr (7-0) of Mexico meet at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Sydney time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Melbourne time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Brisbane time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 287 Adelaide time (ACST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 287 Hobart time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Canberra time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 287 fight card

The full UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
  • Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer
  • Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

