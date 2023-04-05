UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the main event at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

Reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) puts his title on the line when he faces former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2) in the championship rematch. Pereira claimed the belt last November when he stopped Adesanya in the fifth round at UFC 281. The champion from Brazil also KO’d his Nigeria-born old rival from New Zealand in their second kickboxing fight in March 2017, after scoring a unanimous decision in April 2016.

In the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal (35-16) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) from Brazil. Also on the PPV card, Rob Font (19-6) and Adrian Yanez (16-3) square off in an-all American contest at bantamweight. As well, Kevin Holland (23-9) of the United States and Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-6) of Argentina duel at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Christian Rodriguez (8-1) of the United States and Raul Rosas Jr (7-0) of Mexico meet at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 9. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Sydney time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Melbourne time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Brisbane time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card starts at 6 am AWST.

UFC 287 Adelaide time (ACST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 287 Hobart time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Canberra time (AEST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 12 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST.

UFC 287 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, April 9 at 11:30 am ACST.

The preliminary card begins at 9:30 am ACST. The early preliminary card starts at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 287 fight card

The full UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes