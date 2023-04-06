Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Entertainment

Catching Lightning: Lee Murray in recorded conversations with wife from prison

Newswire
'Lightning' Lee Murray's firsthand account of historic bank heist featured in docuseries Catching Lightning

Showtime has released a sneak peek of its upcoming four-part documentary series Catching Lightning in which the infamous mixed martial arts fighter “Lightning” Lee Murray’s voice is heard for the first time since the 2006 Securitas Depot cash heist, in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen. The series premieres on Friday, April 7 on all streaming and on-demand platforms for Showtime subscribers before making its on-air debut on Sunday, April 9 at 8 pm ET/PT.

For the first time ever, Murray addresses the robbery in his own words in the series. In taped recordings provided by his wife Nicola, Murray admits to his involvement in the crime for the first time but denies the assertion that he was the leader of the thieves.

“My role was no more than anybody else’s,” Lee says in the recorded jailhouse revelation to his wife. “We worked as a team and tried to do as much as easy as possible.”

Directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Pat Kondelis (Outcry, Disgraced), Catching Lightning tells the surreal tale of Great Britain’s Securitas Depot robbery in 2006 with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist. The four-part series is produced by Kondelis’ Emmy Award-winning film and television production team at Bat Bridge Entertainment, executive produced by Kondelis, Jody M. Wingrove, Vinnie Malhotra and Stephen Espinoza, and co-executive produced by Lauren Barker.

EntertainmentMMANewsPress ReleaseVideo

