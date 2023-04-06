Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia official trailer

Undefeated three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten boxing sensation “King” Ryan Garcia square off in a highly anticipated bout on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event airs live on pay-per-view on Showtime and DAZN.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 23.
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.
Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.