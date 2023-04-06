Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez final pre-fight press conference

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez: 12-round clash for vacant WBO flyweight title at Boeing Center at Tech Port

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) and Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBO flyweight belt in the main event at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. Rodriguez held the WBC super flyweight title and is looking to become a two-division world champion as he faces Gonzalez. The twelve-round championship bout airs live on DAZN. Two days ahead of the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) defends his unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles against Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) in a twelve-round clash. Also on the card, Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap on the line in a twelve-rounder against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs). In addition, Thomas Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title against Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs) in a twelve-round contest.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card.

