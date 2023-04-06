Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Manuel Flores tops Golden Boy Fight Night in Indio, CA on June 8

Parviz Iskenderov
Manuel Flores headlines Golden Boy Fight in Indio on June 8
Manuel Flores | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Golden Boy Fight Night

Undefeated Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores has a date for his next outing scheduled for Thursday, June 8 when he goes through the ropes in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Trained by Joel Diaz, the 24-year-old battles it out in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at bantamweight.

Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) was in action in February at the same venue, where he took the win by split decision against Franklin Gonzalez to improve his unbeaten record. In 2022, Rancho Mirage-born Coachella-based boxer won three bouts by knockout against Armando Hernandez Torres, Daniel Colula Moncada and Victor Ruiz.

“I am blessed and honored to be headlining my own main event in my hometown,” said Manuel Flores. “I can’t wait to put on a great show in this beautiful city.”

Other bouts featured on the card, as well as opponent for Flores, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, June 9.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

