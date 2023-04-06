Undefeated Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores has a date for his next outing scheduled for Thursday, June 8 when he goes through the ropes in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Trained by Joel Diaz, the 24-year-old battles it out in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at bantamweight.

Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) was in action in February at the same venue, where he took the win by split decision against Franklin Gonzalez to improve his unbeaten record. In 2022, Rancho Mirage-born Coachella-based boxer won three bouts by knockout against Armando Hernandez Torres, Daniel Colula Moncada and Victor Ruiz.

“I am blessed and honored to be headlining my own main event in my hometown,” said Manuel Flores. “I can’t wait to put on a great show in this beautiful city.”

Other bouts featured on the card, as well as opponent for Flores, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In Australia, the event airs live on Friday, June 9.