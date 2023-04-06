Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza final pre-fight press conference

Fundora defends interim WBC super welterweight title against Mendoza at Dignity Health Sports Park

Unbeaten southpaw Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against rising contender Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The championship bout airs live on Showtime. Two days before the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) takes on Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) and Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card.

