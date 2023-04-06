Shakur Stevenson, Jared Anderson & Keyshawn Davis visit Central High School in Newark, New Jersey

Shakur Stevenson, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson and Keyshawn Davis visited Central High School ahead of Saturday’s (April 8) ESPN-televised tripleheader at Prudential Center.

Advertisements

It was a special homecoming for Newark native Stevenson, who attended Central High School as a youngster before representing Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he captured a silver medal.

The three were on hand to share insights from their respective boxing journeys. They also took photos and signed memorabilia for the students in attendance.

Central High School in Newark, New Jersey | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson, Jared Anderson and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

In Saturday’s main event, Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) will face Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator.

Shakur Stevenson and Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Heavyweight knockout artist Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature.

Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson and Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), a U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will meet his stiffest challenge yet in the 10-round lightweight televised opener against former title challenger Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs).

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

In Australia, Stevenson vs Yoshino airs live on Sunday, April 9.