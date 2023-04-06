Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson, Jared Anderson & Keyshawn Davis visit Central High School in Newark, New Jersey

Newswire
Shakur Stevenson, Jared Anderson and Keyshawn Davis
Shakur Stevenson, Jared Anderson and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino: WBC lightweight title eliminator at Prudential Center

Shakur Stevenson, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson and Keyshawn Davis visited Central High School ahead of Saturday’s (April 8) ESPN-televised tripleheader at Prudential Center.

Advertisements

It was a special homecoming for Newark native Stevenson, who attended Central High School as a youngster before representing Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he captured a silver medal.

The three were on hand to share insights from their respective boxing journeys. They also took photos and signed memorabilia for the students in attendance.

Central High School in Newark, New Jersey
Central High School in Newark, New Jersey | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis
Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson, Jared Anderson and Keyshawn Davis
Shakur Stevenson, Jared Anderson and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

In Saturday’s main event, Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) will face Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator.

Shakur Stevenson and Jared Anderson
Shakur Stevenson and Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Heavyweight knockout artist Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature.

Jared Anderson
Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Jared Anderson
Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson and Jared Anderson
Shakur Stevenson and Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), a U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will meet his stiffest challenge yet in the 10-round lightweight televised opener against former title challenger Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs).

Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Keyshawn Davis
Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis
Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

In Australia, Stevenson vs Yoshino airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsPhotos

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097