Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino: WBC lightweight title eliminator at Prudential Center

Former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) takes on WBC’s No. 5-ranked contender Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live on ESPN+ from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The pair battles it out in the twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) squares off against George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight clash. Kicking off the main card, Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs), who represented Sweden at the 2012 Olympics, meets U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Stevenson vs Yoshino full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097