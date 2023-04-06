Former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) takes on WBC’s No. 5-ranked contender Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live on ESPN+ from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The pair battles it out in the twelve-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) squares off against George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight clash. Kicking off the main card, Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs), who represented Sweden at the 2012 Olympics, meets U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Stevenson vs Yoshino full fight card.