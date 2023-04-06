Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 pre-fight press conference

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

In the five-round main event, reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) defends his belt against former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2). The pair squares off in the championship rematch following their first fight at UFC 281, where Pereira stopped Adesanya to claim the title.

In the co-main event, former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal (35-16) takes on No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) in a three-round welterweight clash.

UFC 287 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get UFC 287 full fight card and start time.

