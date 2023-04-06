UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final press conference.

In the five-round main event, reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) defends his belt against former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2). The pair squares off in the championship rematch following their first fight at UFC 281, where Pereira stopped Adesanya to claim the title.

In the co-main event, former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal (35-16) takes on No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) in a three-round welterweight clash.

UFC 287 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

