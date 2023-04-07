Alexis Rocha has a date for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, May 27 when he faces Anthony Young in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Battling it out live stream on DAZN, “Lex” makes the third defense of his NABO welterweight title.

Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) was originally scheduled for face Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in January at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. The latter withdrew with injury, and was replaced by Gorge Ashie. The champion came out on top by knockout in the seventh round and retained his belt.

“As he showed last time out, Rocha is an absolute beast who is more than deserving of a title shot in the welterweight division,’ said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “But Anthony Young is the real deal who has knocked off a Golden Boy fighter in the past. Rocha needs to use his power to get rid of Young early and move on to the next step of his career.”

“I’m back in the ring on May 27 and I’m looking forward to staying busy,” said Santa Ana, California-born 25-year-old, Alexis Rocha. “I can’t wait to put on another great performance for all those in Southern California who make the trip to Fantasy Springs, but also for all of my fans who tune in on DAZN. Anthony Young is familiar to me because I was preparing to face him in my last fight before he was injured. I’ll be ready for this fight and my focus is to end this early with another big knockout for my fans.”

The 26-year-old native of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Anthony Young was in action last October, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jose Zaragoza in front of his hometown crowd.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to perform on this platform,” said Anthony Young. “With the strength of Allah we are going to shock the world twice!”

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Rocha vs Young airs live on Sunday, May 28.