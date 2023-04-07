Undefeated Sebastian Fundora defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Brian Mendoza, headlining the three-fight card live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, April 8. A full lineup of undercard action has been confirmed today, featuring undefeated welterweight Gabriel Maestre up against former two-division world champion Devon Alexander in the ten-round clash on the top of prelims.

Also featured on the preliminary card live on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube, Adrian Corona and Jerry Perez square off in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, unbeaten contender Frank Sanchez returns against Daniel Martz in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

In the evening’s co-main event, Brandun Lee battles it out against Pedro Campa in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. The telecast opener pits Luis Reynaldo Nunez and Christian Olivo in a ten-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Gabriel Maestre vs Devon Alexander

A two-time Olympian for his home country of Venezuela, Maestre (4-0-1, 3 KOs) had an extensive amateur run that included victories over Brian Castano, Carlos Adames, Alexander Besputin, Oscar Molina and Brian Ceballo. The 36-year-old made his U.S. debut with a controversial decision victory over Mykal Fox in August 2021 before most recently fighting fellow unbeaten Taras Shelestyuk to a draw last March.

He takes on St. Louis, Missouri’s Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs), who returns to the ring for the first time since dropping an August 2021 clash to Luke Santamaria that saw Alexander fight through an early bicep injury to go the distance. A former two-division champion, Alexander owns impressive victories over Marcos Maidana, Lucas Matthysse and Randall Bailey, among others.

Adrian Corona vs Jerry Perez

Fighting out of Rialto, California, Corona (9-1-1, 2 KOs) will look to bounce back after suffering his first career pro defeat to the unbeaten Pedro Valencia last August. The 23-year-old had been unbeaten across his first 10 fights after turning pro in 2018.

He will face the 30-year-old Perez (14-2, 11 KOs), who trains alongside four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz and his family. A native of Harbor City, California, Perez’s only two pro blemishes have come against top lightweight contenders Frank Martin and Michel Rivera.

Frank Sanchez vs Daniel Martz

An amateur standout from his native Cuba, Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) now trains in California with renowned trainer Joe Goossen. The 30-year-old caught the heavyweight division’s attention when he scored a career-best win in October 2021, dropping the previously unbeaten Efe Ajagba on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Sanchez’s 2022 saw him earn a unanimous decision over Christian Hammer and a TKO of Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron.

He will be opposed by Clarksburg, West Virginia’s Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs), who most recently lost to unbeaten Fabio Wardley in February 2022 and who has challenged former champions Charles Martin and Joseph Parker in a career that dates back to 2012.

In other Fundora vs Mendoza undercard action

The non-televised undercard will be highlighted by flyweight prospect Gabriela Fundora (10-0, 4 KOs), the younger sister of headliner Sebastian, in an eight-round showdown taking on Maria Santizo (11-2, 6 KOs), the return of heavyweight fan-favorite Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola (38-7-1, 33 KOs) in an eight-round bout against Matthew McKinney (13-6-3, 9 KOs), lightweight Viktor Slavinskyi (13-2-1, 6 KOs) taking on Dallas’ Juan Lopez (17-13-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round fight and unbeaten super featherweight Gabriel Garcia (8-0, 6 KOs) battling Florida’s Marco Diaz (6-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round attraction.

Rounding out the lineup is heavyweight prospect Federico Pacheco Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) matching up against Los Angeles’ Felipe Torres (0-1) in a four-round duel, super featherweight prospect Dorian Khan Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round tussle against California’s Ezra Rabin (1-1, 1 KO) and the pro debut of super featherweight Justin Viloria in a four-round bout with Arkansas’ Sirdarious Smith (0-1).

Fundora vs Mendoza fight card

The full Fundora vs Mendoza fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander, 10 rounds, welterweight

Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Non-televised prelims

Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, flyweight

Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. Ezra Rabin, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith, 4 rounds, super featherweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.