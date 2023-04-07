Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo

Boxing

Acosta vs Cordova results, full fight card



Golden Boy Fight Night

Angel Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) and Angelino Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, April 6. The contest features former world champion of San Juan, Puerto Rico up against unbeaten opponent from Caracas, Venezuela. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO International flyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Friday, April 7.

In the co-main event, Mexico-born San Diego-based Jorge Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Alberto Nieves (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in the six-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card, Coachella’s Grant Flores (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Terrance Jarmon (3-4, 1 KOs) of Ohio, USA in the four-rounder at super welterweight.

As well, Daniel Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado faces Aldimar Silva (22-22, 14 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in the four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Cathedral City’s Leonardo Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Alpine’s Mychaquell Shields (0-1) also in the four-rounder at super featherweight.

How to watch Angel Acosta vs Angelino Cordova

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, April 6
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 7
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Acosta vs Cordova fight card

Get Acosta vs Cordova full fight card and results below.

  • Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Alberto Nieves, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Grant Flores vs. Terrance Jarmon, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Daniel Garcia vs. Aldimar Silva, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Leonardo Sanchez vs. Mychaquell Shields, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Angel Acosta vs Angelino Cordova results

  • Leonardo Sanchez def. Mychaquell Shields by TKO (R2 at 2:33)
  • Daniel Garcia def. Aldimar Silva by TKO (R2 at 2:14)
  • Grant Flores def. Terrance Jarmon by KO (R1 at 0:51)
  • Jorge Chavez def. Alberto Nieves by KO (R5 at 1:34)
  • Angelino Cordova def. Angel Acosta by unanimous decision (96-93, 95-94, 95-94)
