Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Cristian Gonzalez battle it out for the vacant WBO flyweight title at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX Saturday, April 8. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds main event bout live stream on DAZN.

Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) returns to fight in his hometown following his win against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in June 2022 when he retained his WBC super flyweight title via seventh-round TKO. Last September, the 23-year-old defeated Israel Gonzalez by unanimous decision in Las Vegas and made the second successful defense of his belt. Going up against Gonzalez, Rodriguez looks to become a two-division world champion after lifting the vacant WBC super flyweight strap by unanimous decision against Carlos Cuadras in February 2022 in Phoenix.

“I’m happy to be back in the ring and do what I love to do,” Jesse Rodriguez said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I have the opportunity on Saturday night to become San Antonio’s first two-weight world champion and that would make the night just that little more special.

“I would have been ready to fight at 115lbs as I entered camp on weight, I just came into camp more disciplined and a little more in shape coming into camp; I’ve had a ten-week camp away from my family, so I’ve sacrificed a lot and come Saturday night it’s going to show.

“I want to go out and show everyone I’m still ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. After my last performance, people wrote me off, so I am ready to do what I do and I’m a different person in that ring.

“All the belts, all the champions at 112 lbs – that’s what I want. Let’s make these fights, give the fans what they want, so step up to the plate and make it happen.”

Jesse Rodriguez and Cristian Gonzalez come face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout for the vacant WBO flyweight title in San Antonio, TX | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) of Tultitlan, Mexico makes his first attempt to win a world title. No. 2-ranked contender also makes his U.S. debut and first outing outside his home country.

“I’ve earned this opportunity and I am ready to give everything in the ring to gain this crown on Saturday night,” Cristian Gonzalez said. “We’ve studied him, we understand his qualities, we’ve worked hard in camp and as a Mexican I must give everything to try to become World champion on Saturday night.”

In Australia, Rodriguez vs Gonzalez airs live on Sunday, April 9.