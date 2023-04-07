Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez weigh-in results

Newswire

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez: 12-round clash for vacant WBO flyweight title at Boeing Center at Tech Port

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) takes on Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event live on DAZN from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. Rodriguez held the WBC super flyweight title and is looking to become a two-division world champion as he faces Gonzalez. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO flyweight strap. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the twelve-round co-main event, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) defends his unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles against Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs). Also on the card, Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Americas featherweight belt on the line against Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a twelve-round clash. Plus, Thomas Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title in a twelve-rounder against Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs).

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez fight card

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO flyweight title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF super bantamweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
  • Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Mattice’s WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title
  • Israil Madrimov vs. Raphael Igbokwe, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Ricardo Lopez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jesus Martinez vs. Jose Lopez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097