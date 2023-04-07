Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez weigh-in results

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) takes on Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) in the twelve-round championship main event live on DAZN from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. Rodriguez held the WBC super flyweight title and is looking to become a two-division world champion as he faces Gonzalez. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO flyweight strap. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) defends his unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles against Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs). Also on the card, Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Americas featherweight belt on the line against Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs) in a twelve-round clash. Plus, Thomas Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title in a twelve-rounder against Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs).

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez fight card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF super bantamweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Mattice’s WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title

Israil Madrimov vs. Raphael Igbokwe, 10 rounds, middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Ricardo Lopez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Jesus Martinez vs. Jose Lopez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight