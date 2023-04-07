Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza weigh-in results

Unbeaten southpaw Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) puts his interim WBC super welterweight title on the line against rising contender Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The twelve-round championship bout airs live on Showtime. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) squares off against Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) takes on Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among Fundora vs Mendoza undercard bouts, Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs) battles it out against Gabriel Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Daniel Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs) faces Frank Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Fundora vs Mendoza fight card

Main card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander, 10 rounds, welterweight

Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Non-televised prelims

Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, flyweight

Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. Ezra Rabin, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith, 4 rounds, super featherweight