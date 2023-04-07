Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza weigh-in results

Unbeaten southpaw Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) puts his interim WBC super welterweight title on the line against rising contender Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) in the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The twelve-round championship bout airs live on Showtime. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) squares off against Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) takes on Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Among Fundora vs Mendoza undercard bouts, Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs) battles it out against Gabriel Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Daniel Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs) faces Frank Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.
Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Fundora vs Mendoza fight card
Main card
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title
- Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds, featherweight
Undercard
- Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Non-televised prelims
- Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, flyweight
- Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Dorian Khan Jr vs. Ezra Rabin, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith, 4 rounds, super featherweight