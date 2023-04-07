Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino weigh-in results

Former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) battles it out against No. 5-ranked WBC contender Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live on ESPN+ from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The pair squares off in the 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight bout. Kicking off the main card, Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs) faces Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Among Stevenson vs Yoshino undercard bouts, Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) takes on Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KOs) duels Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Stevenson vs Yoshino full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer, 8 rounds, middleweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers, 8 rounds, featherweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight