Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino weigh-in results

Newswire

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino: WBC lightweight title eliminator at Prudential Center

Former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) battles it out against No. 5-ranked WBC contender Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live on ESPN+ from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The pair squares off in the 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) in a ten-round heavyweight bout. Kicking off the main card, Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs) faces Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Among Stevenson vs Yoshino undercard bouts, Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) takes on Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KOs) duels Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Stevenson vs Yoshino full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card

Main card

  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator
  • Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

