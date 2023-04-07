Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 287 weigh-in results, Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Newswire

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 weigh-in live show

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) defends his belt against former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2) in a five-round clash. The pair squares off in the championship rematch following their first fight at UFC 281, where Pereira stopped Adesanya to claim the title.

In the three-round welterweight co-main event, No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) squares off against former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal (35-16).

UFC 287 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 287 fight card

Main card

  • Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
  • Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer
  • Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097