UFC 287 weigh-in results, Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) defends his belt against former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2) in a five-round clash. The pair squares off in the championship rematch following their first fight at UFC 281, where Pereira stopped Adesanya to claim the title.
In the three-round welterweight co-main event, No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) squares off against former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal (35-16).
UFC 287 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.
Get UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 287 fight card
Main card
- Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
- Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
Preliminary card
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
- Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer
- Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams
Early prelims
- Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes