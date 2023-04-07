UFC 287 weigh-in results, Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) defends his belt against former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2) in a five-round clash. The pair squares off in the championship rematch following their first fight at UFC 281, where Pereira stopped Adesanya to claim the title.

In the three-round welterweight co-main event, No. 5-ranked contender Gilbert Burns (21-5) squares off against former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal (35-16).

UFC 287 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 287 fight card

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes