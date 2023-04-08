Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Teraji vs Olascuaga results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga results live from Tokyo
Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga faceoff | Naoki Fukuda

Kenshiro Teraji defends WBC & WBA light flyweight titles against Anthony Olascuaga live from Tokyo

Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) and Anthony Olascuaga (5-0, 3 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, April 8. The contest features unified WBC and WBA light flyweight champion, representing the country host, up against challenger from Los Angeles, California. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main, kickboxer and MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa makes his pro boxing debut in the six-round junior featherweight bout against Yuki Yonaha (12-4-1, 8 KOs). Also on the card, Takuma Inoue (17-1, 4 KOs) and Liborio Solis (35-6-1, 16 KOs) square off in the 12-rounder for the vacant WBA bantamweight title. Plus, Jin Sasaki (14-1-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBO Asia Pacific welterweight belt in the 12-rounder against Keita Obara (26-4-1, 23 KOs).

In addition, two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs) and Reiya Abe (24-3-1, 10 KOs) meet in the 12-round IBF featherweight world title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 3 am ET / 12 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: TBD
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 5 pm AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Teraji vs Olascuaga from practically anywhere.

Teraji vs Olascuaga fight card

Get Teraji vs Olascuaga full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Teraji’s WBC and WBA light flyweight titles
  • Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBA bantamweight title
  • Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe, 12 rounds, featherweight – IBF featherweight title eliminator
  • Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara, 12 rounds, welterweight – Sasaki’s WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title

Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga results

