Gervonta Davis: I feel like this fight with Ryan Garcia is big for the sport

Undefeated Gervonta Davis goes up against unbeaten Ryan Garcia live on pay-per-view on Showtime and DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the five-time, three-division world champion held a media workout at Barry’s Boxing Gym.

Advertisements

Here is what Davis and his longtime trainer Calvin Ford had to say:

Gervonta Davis: Beating someone young, explosive and in their prime says a lot

“Make sure you come early and get your popcorn or whatever you want to get, because this is gonna be an early night for sure.

“I’m feeling great. Everything is about staying completely focused on the task, because I know I have a challenge in front of me on April 22.

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“Me and coach Calvin have been doing this for so long, he’s a major key to my success over the years. I’d be nowhere without him, so I always keep him close to me.

“Ryan is gonna have to show me that he has more than just a left hook. I’m gonna be on point that night because I’m getting ready for the best Ryan Garcia. I just don’t feel that he’s a complete fighter and come April 22 I’m gonna show him.

“This win would mean a lot. Beating someone young, explosive and in their prime says a lot. I feel like this fight is big for the sport. We’re drawing in a lot of people and a win on that night is really like winning a world title again.

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“This is gonna be spectacular. It’s gonna be two young guys who are hungry. You gotta tune in or be here in Las Vegas.

“I think he’s trying to hype himself to get into the fight when he talks about knocking me out in two rounds. I don’t think he really believes that.

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“Representing Baltimore means a lot to me. I’m doing it for the people who are just like me. I’m trying to give them hope. No matter what you’ve been going through, the future is bright.”

Calvin Ford: Whatever you want to bring, you better come bring it

“‘Tank’ just needs to listen and do what he’s been doing all along. I’ve seen the journey to here a long time ago. That night is his night. We’ll walk through that fire or that desert or whatever we have to walk through.

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’m still looking for that fighter to bring the best out of ‘Tank’. No one has seen the best out of him yet. Coaches that have been around us for years know that people haven’t seen all that he can do.

“I don’t train ‘Tank’ for knockouts, I train him for punishment. Hector Luis Garcia got a glimpse of it in the last fight. I want him to punish Ryan.

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I wouldn’t say the Mario Barrios fight is the example of how ‘Tank’ fights a taller fighter like Ryan Garcia, because each fighter fights differently. He was able to handle what Barrios wanted to do, but we’ll see if that’s how Ryan wants to fight. Whatever you want to bring, you better come bring it.

“He’s taking pages out from some of the greatest in the sport. We’ve got a lot of different people coaching different parts of his game and everyone is doing their part.”

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, April 23.