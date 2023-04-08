Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez prelims

Before The Bell

Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez prelims air live from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Israil Madrimov faces Raphael Igbokwe in a ten-rounder at middleweight, Marc Castro takes on Ricardo Lopez in an eight-rounder at lightweight and Khalil Coe meets James Quiter in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Jesus Martinez and Jose Lopez duel in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card and start time.

