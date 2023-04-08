PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd airs live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 7. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the women’s featherweight and heavyweight divisions. In the main event, 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco of Brazil goes up against Julia Budd of Canada.
In the co-main event, 2021 PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel square off in an all-Brazilian rematch. Also on the card, Olena Kolesnyk of Ukraine faces Aspen Ladd of the United States at women’s featherweight. Plus, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Ali Walsh takes on Isaiah Figueroa in an amateur MMA bout at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 8.
How to watch PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, April 7
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd from practically anywhere.
PFL 2 results
Get PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
- Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Isaiah Figueroa
Preliminary card
- Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev
- Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene
- Danilo Marques vs. Yorgan De Castro
- Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock
- Evelyn Martins vs. Karolina Sobek
- Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi