PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd airs live stream from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, April 7. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the women’s featherweight and heavyweight divisions. In the main event, 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco of Brazil goes up against Julia Budd of Canada.

In the co-main event, 2021 PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel square off in an all-Brazilian rematch. Also on the card, Olena Kolesnyk of Ukraine faces Aspen Ladd of the United States at women’s featherweight. Plus, the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Ali Walsh takes on Isaiah Figueroa in an amateur MMA bout at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, April 8.

How to watch PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, April 7

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 9 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd from practically anywhere.

PFL 2 results

Get PFL 2: Pacheco vs Budd full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Isaiah Figueroa

Preliminary card

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene

Danilo Marques vs. Yorgan De Castro

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Evelyn Martins vs. Karolina Sobek

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi