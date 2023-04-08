Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza prelims

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Showtime Boxing Countdown

Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza prelims air live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, Gabriel Maestre takes on Devon Alexander in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Adrian Corona faces Jerry Perez in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, Frank Sanchez meets Daniel Martz in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097