Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza prelims air live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, Gabriel Maestre takes on Devon Alexander in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Adrian Corona faces Jerry Perez in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Kicking off the action, Frank Sanchez meets Daniel Martz in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card and start time.