Boxing

Bunch vs Flores results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Shinard Bunch vs Bryan Flores results live from Brooks, CA
Shinard Bunch and Bryan Flores at the weigh-ins | Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME

ShoBox: The New Generation

Unbeaten Shinard Bunch (20-1-1, 16 KOs) from Queens, New York and undefeated Bryan Flores (23-0-1, 13 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico battle it out in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation live stream from Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, CA on Friday, April 7. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super lightweight. In Australia, the fight card airs live on Saturday, April 8.

In the co-main event, Jahyae Brown (13-0, 9 KOs) of Schenectady, New York and Guido Emmanuel Schramm (15-1-1, 9 KOs) of Moreno, Buenos Aires, Argentina meet in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. Kicking off the action, undefeated Raul Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic and unbeaten Robert Terry (9-0, 3 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey duel in an 8-rounder at super welterweight.

How to watch Shinard Bunch vs Bryan Flores

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, April 7
Time: 10 pm ET/PT

Australia

Broadcast: TBD
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 12 pm AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bunch vs Flores from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

Bunch vs Flores fight card

Get Bunch vs Flores full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jahyae Brown vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Raul Garcia vs. Robert Terry, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Shinard Bunch vs Bryan Flores results

