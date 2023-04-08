Undefeated William Zepeda has a date for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas where he faces Jaime Arboleda. The contest features San Mateo, Mexico’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight titleholder up against former interim WBA super featherweight title challenger from Curundu, Panama. The pair squares off in a new 12-round main event live stream on DAZN.

The original headline-bout was set to see WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis defending his belt against Vergil Ortiz Jr. The bout fell off after the latter was forced to withdraw due to a flare-up with rhabdomyolysis.

“In an absolutely stacked lightweight division, I don’t think there is anyone I would favor over Zepeda,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya. “But other fighters have been favored over Arboleda before and ended up tasting defeat. To get to the next level, Zepeda must continue to use the volume of punches and relentlessness that have made him a force to be reckoned with.”

Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) was in action last October when he scored a unanimous decision against Joseph Diaz. Prior to that he similarly defeated Rene Alvarado and KO’d Luis Angel Viedas in the third round.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to showcase my talents to all my Texas fans,” said William Zepeda. “You don’t want to miss April 29th, get ready to see who ‘El Camaron’ is live!”

Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) last fought in August 2022 when he defeated Jhonatan Arenas by UD. Before that he took a majority decision against Nicolas Polanco and TKO’d Jonathan Victor Barros in Round 4.

“I can’t predict the outcome of a fight, but one thing’s for sure: I’m stepping into that ring with everything I’ve got,” said Jaime Arboleda. “I am ready to give it my all and leave it all in the ring. Bring it on.”

The co-main event is a ten-round featherweight battle between Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) and Victor Morales (17-0-1, 8 KOs). Also on the card, Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) faces Fredrick Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KOs) defends her unified WBA and WBC flyweight belts in a ten-rounder against Gabriela Celeste Alaniz.

Plus, David Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) takes on Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Caleb Zuniga (1-0) meets a to be announced opponent in a four-rounder at super featherweight. The current lineup can be found below.

Zepeda vs Arboleda fight card

William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales, 10 rounds, featherweight

Raul Curiel vs. Fredrick Lawson, 10 rounds, welterweight

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, 10 rounds, flyweight – Esparza’s WBA and WBC flyweight titles

David Stevens vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Caleb Zuniga vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

In Australia, Zepeda vs Arboleda airs live on Sunday, April 30.