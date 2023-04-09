Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya squared off in the main event of UFC 287 live on ESPN+ PPV from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The contest featured current middleweight champion from Brazil up against Nigeria-born former champion from New Zealand. The pair met in the rematch, following their first fight in November 2022, when Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round and claimed the belt.

Pereira also defeated Adesanya by knockout in the third round of their second kickboxing bout in March 2017, after scoring a unanimous decision in April 2016.

The scheduled for five rounds championship rematch at UFC 287 also ended prior to the final bell. It was Adesanya, who came out on top, knocking Pereira out at the end of Round 2 with punches.

With the victory by KO, Israel Adesanya took the revenge, reclaimed the title and became a two-time UFC middleweight champion. He also improved to 24-2.

Alex Pereira dropped to 7-2 and failed his first title defense.

Check out Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 full fight video highlights from UFC 287 below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Pereira vs Adesanya 2 full fight video highlights

“The Last Stylebender” makes his Octagon walk.

The former champ is laser focused on getting this W ? #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/8zDZJrRXdL — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Here comes “Poatan”.

Ready to meet a familiar foe!@AlexPereiraUFC is all business before our #UFC287 main event! pic.twitter.com/4LAilBWvMf — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! ? #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/P01reBg6je — UFC (@ufc) April 9, 2023

Verdict.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

