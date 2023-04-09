Brandun Lee defeats Pedro Campa by decision

Brandun Lee (28-0, 23 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Pedro Campa (34-3-1, 23 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The contest served as the co-main event on the card, headlined by Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza for the interim WBC super welterweight title, live stream on Showtime.
Yuba City-born, La Quinta, California-based super lightweight defeated his opponent from Guaymas, Mexico by unanimous decision. After ten rounds the scores were 97-93, 99-91 and 98-92.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.
