Brandun Lee defeats Pedro Campa by decision

Brandun Lee (28-0, 23 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Pedro Campa (34-3-1, 23 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The contest served as the co-main event on the card, headlined by Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza for the interim WBC super welterweight title, live stream on Showtime.

Yuba City-born, La Quinta, California-based super lightweight defeated his opponent from Guaymas, Mexico by unanimous decision. After ten rounds the scores were 97-93, 99-91 and 98-92.

Outstanding attack from @Brandun_Lee in the 9th ?



We're going to the 10th and FINAL round!#LeeCampa | #FundoraMendoza pic.twitter.com/YsMY8IQokG — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 9, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

