Jared Anderson stops George Arias in three rounds

Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) improved his unbeaten record and handed George Arias (18-1, 7 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by the WBC lightweight title eliminator between Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino live stream on ESPN+.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds contest ended after Round 3, following a series of heavy punches from the 23-year-old native of Toledo, Ohio in his superior performance against a native of San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

“I’m the best heavyweight in the world,” Anderson said post-fight. “I don’t give a f*ck what nobody is talking about. You hear me? I made that look easy man because he helped me make it look easy. He wasn’t throwing punches for real. I kept my defense right. My jab was on point. It was an easy night.”

“I want those top names. I want those top contenders. Everybody who keeps calling people out, put my name on the list now. I’m not ducking. I’m not running. And you goin’ to catch this smoke.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Stevenson vs Yoshino full fight card results.