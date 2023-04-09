Search
Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez full fight video highlights

Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez
Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez: 12-round clash for vacant WBO flyweight title at Boeing Center at Tech Port

Jesse Rodriguez and Cristian Gonzalez squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The contest featured undefeated hometown favorite up against contender from Tultitlan, Mexico. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBO flyweight title.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 116-112, another judge had it 117-111 and the third judge gave it 118-110, all in favor of the local hero.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jesse Rodriguez, who previously held WBC super flyweight title, became a new WBO flyweight champion, as well as two-division world champion. He also improved to 18-0, 11 KOs and

Cristian Gonzalez, who made his U.S. debut and first attempt to lift world title, dropped to 15-2, 5 KOs.

Check out Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez full fight video highlights below.

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight video highlights

Cristian Gonzalez makes his ring walk.

Here comes Jesse Rodriguez.

Local favorite.

Flying fists.

Highlights.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card results.

