Joe Pyfer TKO’s Gerald Meerschaert in first round at UFC 287

Joseph Pyfer (11-2) dominated Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) when the pair squared off at UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 8. The middleweight bout was stopped by the referee at 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the first round after the native of Racine, Wisconsin sent his fellow-American of Racine, Wisconsin to the canvas and delivered a number of unanswered punches.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

