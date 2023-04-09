Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
UFC

Joe Pyfer TKO’s Gerald Meerschaert in first round at UFC 287

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Joseph Pyfer (11-2) dominated Gerald Meerschaert (35-16) when the pair squared off at UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 8. The middleweight bout was stopped by the referee at 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the first round after the native of Racine, Wisconsin sent his fellow-American of Racine, Wisconsin to the canvas and delivered a number of unanswered punches.

Advertisements

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

Get UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097