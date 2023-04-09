The date has been made official for Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 10. The contest features undefeated junior welterweight champion defending his WBO belt against former lightweight champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The event airs live stream on ESPN+. Ticket information has been also announced today.

“This is a super fight on both sides of the pond, the junior welterweight king in Josh Taylor stepping up against the young, dynamic Teofimo Lopez,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I cannot wait for these two supreme talents to step into the Madison Square Garden ring. It’s going to be a special night.”

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez tickets

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 10 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York go on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 12 pm ET.

Taylor vs Lopez tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Josh Taylor defends WBO junior welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez

Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs), “The Tartan Tornado,” is the former undisputed junior welterweight champion, having collected all four major titles in a remarkable four-fight run that included wins over Ivan Baranchyk, Regis Prograis and Jose Ramirez.

He debuted in the paid ranks in 2015 and captured a Commonwealth title in his second year before defeating fellow unbeaten prospect Ohara Davies via seventh-round TKO. The 32-year-old then beat former world champions Miguel Vazquez and Viktor Postol before entering the World Boxing Super Series in 2018. Taylor stopped then-undefeated contender Ryan Martin via TKO before capturing his first world title with a decision victory over Baranchyk. His wins over Prograis and Ramirez left no doubt as to the world’s supreme 140-pound practitioner. Taylor returns more than one year after his last performance, a competitive split decision nod over Jack Catterall.

Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) is the former unified and lineal lightweight champion of the world. In December 2019, he captured the IBF title with an explosive second-round knockout of Richard Commey. The following October, he bested pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko to win the WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise titles. Thirteen months later, he lost the belts via shocking split decision to George Kambosos Jr.

The 25-year-old then made his junior welterweight debut in August 2022 by stopping Pedro Campa in the seventh round. Last December, Lopez edged Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin by split decision. Before becoming world champion, he was the buzz of the boxing world with highlight-reel knockouts over Diego Magdaleno and Mason Menard. Lopez now has his sights set on another southpaw and hopes to become the sport’s latest two-division ruler.

In Australia, Taylor vs Lopez airs live on Sunday, June 11.