Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Anthony Yigit (26-3-1, 10 KOs) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight bout was featured on the card topped by the WBC lightweight title eliminator between Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino live stream on ESPN+.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist of Norfolk, Virginia claimed the win over his opponent, who represented Sweden at the 2012 Olympics, via TKO. On the way to victory he also secured a knockdown with the body shot at the end of Round 8. The fight was ultimately stopped at 21 seconds into the ninth round.

“It was fun,” Davis said. “We were both talking trash. He kind of brought that anger out of me today, but I had to find a way to control it, and we got the victory.”

“I really just asked ‘BoMac’ what to do. He told me to start moving to my left more, to use more feints, and to let him come to me so that the knockout can come.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

