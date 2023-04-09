Luis Reynaldo Nunez scores decision against Christian Olivo

Luis Reynaldo Nunez (19-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic came out victorious when he faced Christian Olivo (20-1-1, 7 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The bout kicked off the main card topped by Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza for the interim WBC super welterweight title live stream on Showtime.

With the victory by unanimous decision he also lifted the vacant IBF International featherweight belt. After 10 rounds the scores were: 98-92, 100-90 and 97-93.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

