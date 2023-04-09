Search
Marlon Tapales takes decision against Murodjon Akhmadaliev, becomes new unified champion

Parviz Iskenderov
Marlon Tapales defeats Murodjon Akhmadaliev by split decision
Marlon Tapales and Murodjon Akhmadaliev in their super bantamweight title bout for unified IBF and WBA titles at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 2023 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez

Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) of Philippines became a new unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion when he claimed the belts against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title live stream on DAZN.

After twelve rounds, one judge scored the fight 118-110 in favor of Akhmadaliev, while two other judges gave 115-113 to Tapales.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card results.

