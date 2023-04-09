Marlon Tapales defeats Murodjon Akhmadaliev by split decision

Marlon Tapales (37-3, 19 KOs) of Philippines became a new unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion when he claimed the belts against Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title live stream on DAZN.
After twelve rounds, one judge scored the fight 118-110 in favor of Akhmadaliev, while two other judges gave 115-113 to Tapales.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.
