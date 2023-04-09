Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo

Boxing

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card


Stream Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez results live from San Antonio, TX
Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez faceoff | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez: 12-round clash for vacant WBO flyweight title at Boeing Center at Tech Port

Jesse Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) and Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The contest features the hometown favorite, who is looking to become a two-division world champion when he faces contender from Tultitlan, Mexico, who makes his U.S. debut and first attempt to lift the belt. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with the vacant WBO flyweight title on the line. In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, April 9.

In the 12-round co-main event, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan defends his unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles against Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) of Philippines. Also on the card, Camden, New Jersey’s Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap on the line in the 12-rounder against Las Vegas-born former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs).

In addition, Thomas Mattice (20-3-1, 15 KOs) of Cleveland defends his WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title in the 12-rounder against Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, April 9
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Prelims: 10:15 pm BST / 7:15 am AEST

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez fight card

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez, 12 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO flyweight title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s WBA and IBF super bantamweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
  • Thomas Mattice vs. Ramiro Cesena, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Mattice’s WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title

Undercard

  • Israil Madrimov vs. Raphael Igbokwe, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Ricardo Lopez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. James Quiter, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Jesus Martinez vs. Jose Lopez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez results



