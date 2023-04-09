Unbeaten Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The bout pits Coachella’s interim WBC super welterweight titleholder and rising contender from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, April 9.
The co-main event is a ten-round super lightweight clash between Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) of La Quinta, California and Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. Kicking off the action, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico battle it out in a ten-rounder at featherweight.
Among the undercard bouts, Barcelona, Venezuela-born two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) and Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri duel in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Adrian Corona (9-1-1, 2 KOs) of Rialto, California faces Jerry Perez (14-2, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Frank Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba takes on Daniel Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs) of Clarksburg, West Virginia in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: TBD
Date: Sunday, April 9
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEST
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fundora vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.
Fundora vs Mendoza fight card
Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title
- Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds, featherweight
Undercard
- Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz, 8 rounds, heavyweight
Non-televised prelims
- Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith, 4 rounds, super featherweight
- Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, flyweight
- Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, lightweight