Unbeaten Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The bout pits Coachella’s interim WBC super welterweight titleholder and rising contender from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, April 9.

The co-main event is a ten-round super lightweight clash between Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) of La Quinta, California and Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. Kicking off the action, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico battle it out in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Barcelona, Venezuela-born two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) and Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri duel in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Adrian Corona (9-1-1, 2 KOs) of Rialto, California faces Jerry Perez (14-2, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Frank Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba takes on Daniel Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs) of Clarksburg, West Virginia in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: TBD

Date: Sunday, April 9

Time: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 9:30 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fundora vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.

Fundora vs Mendoza fight card

Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander, 10 rounds, welterweight

Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Non-televised prelims

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, flyweight

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza results