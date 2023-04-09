Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Fundora vs Mendoza results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza results live from Carson, CA
Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Fundora defends interim WBC super welterweight title against Mendoza at Dignity Health Sports Park

Unbeaten Sebastian Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) and Brian Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The bout pits Coachella’s interim WBC super welterweight titleholder and rising contender from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, April 9.

The co-main event is a ten-round super lightweight clash between Brandun Lee (27-0, 23 KOs) of La Quinta, California and Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) of Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico. Kicking off the action, Luis Reynaldo Nunez (18-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Christian Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico battle it out in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Barcelona, Venezuela-born two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (4-0, 3 KOs) and Devon Alexander (27-7-1, 14 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri duel in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Adrian Corona (9-1-1, 2 KOs) of Rialto, California faces Jerry Perez (14-2, 11 KOs) of Harbor City, California in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Frank Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba takes on Daniel Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs) of Clarksburg, West Virginia in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: TBD
Date: Sunday, April 9
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9:30 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fundora vs Mendoza from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

Fundora vs Mendoza fight card

Get Fundora vs Mendoza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Fundora’s interim WBC super welterweight title
  • Brandun Lee vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs. Christian Olivo, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

  • Gabriel Maestre vs. Devon Alexander, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Adrian Corona vs. Jerry Perez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Frank Sanchez vs. Daniel Martz, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Non-televised prelims

  • Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Felipe Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Gabriel Garcia vs. Marco Diaz, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Justin Viloria vs. Sirdarious Smith, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Chris Arreola vs. Mathew McKinney, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 8 rounds, flyweight
  • Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza results

More
