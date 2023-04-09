Search
Raymond Ford drops Jessie Magdaleno twice, wins by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Raymond Ford defeats Jessie Magdaleno by decision
Raymond Ford dominates Jessie Magdaleno in their 12-round bout at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 2023 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez

Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) retained his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap when he faced former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title live stream on DAZN.

The native of Camden, New Jersey took the victory against his Las Vegas-born opponent by unanimous decision, scoring a pair of knockdowns, in Round 4 and 11, along the way. After 12 rounds the scores were: 119-107, 119-107, 116-110.

Raymond Ford scores first knockdown in Round 4

Raymond Ford drops Jessie Magdaleno in Round 11

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

