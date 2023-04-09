Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza full fight video highlights

Sebastian Fundora and Brian Mendoza squared off in the main event live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, April 8. The contest featured Coachella’s unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion up against contender from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Mendoza claimed the win sending Fundora to the canvas in Round 7.

With the victory by knockout, Brian Mendoza improved to 22-2, 16 KOs and claimed the interim WBC super welterweight belt.

“I never quit,” said Mendoza. “I kept going. You can beat me all you want, but if you don’t kill me, I’m coming back. They didn’t kill me in my career and it’s too late now, I’m getting better each time. I want to thank Fundora for taking this fight. He didn’t need to take it. It was really risky for where he was at.”

“I saw he was open so I had to head in for the kill because I knew he wasn’t gonna stop coming either. This is my moment, this is my time. I predicted everything that was going to happen in my past two fights and how they were going to end and everything.”

“I started losing a couple rounds but I didn’t care. You’ll never see me give up. I would’ve given up years ago when I took some losses. I kept on sparring and look at me now. A year ago I was a swing bout after the main event, nobody cared who I was or what I was doing, this is proof. You keep working, you’re going to make it!”

Sebastian Fundora suffered his first career defeat, dropped to 20-1-1, 13 KOs and lost the title.

“I’m good, for one second I turned off, but I guess that’s boxing, it happens,” said Fundora. “You just get caught with a punch. I did some punching and then I got caught you know. He was throwing that overhand right all night and I was dodging and dodging, but in boxing the second you fall asleep, you get punished.”

“It was a good punch. I didn’t recognize that moment, but I’m fine. I’m healthy now, and I’ll be back. I’ll be back to take over the division and this is a step up and a step down. It happens, but I’ll be back. I’m not sorry I took this fight, this is boxing. We gotta fight and we have to make these good fights. Congratulations to Brian Mendoza, he did his thing, but like I said, I’ll be back.”

Check out Sebastian Fundora vs Brian Mendoza full fight video highlights below and KO from different angles up top.

Fundora vs Mendoza full fight video highlights

The challenger makes his ring walk.

It's GO TIME!

Here comes “The Towering Inferno”.

Here comes "The Towering Inferno".



The Coachella native, @SebastianFundo1, is ready to put on in front of his hometown fans ?



The Coachella native is ready to put on in front of his hometown fans.

Flying fists.

Flying fists.



Fighting in a phone booth. Tune into the fight.

Mendoza KO’s Fundora.

Mendoza knockouts Fundora with some CLEAN power shots.

That's worth a rewatch… or ten.



What a knockout for Mendoza, as he sends Fundora flying to the canvas in the 7th.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

"We gotta make these fights. I'll be back." Fundora stays humble and looks to the future.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

