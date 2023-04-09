Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino full fight video highlights

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino battled it out in the main event live on ESPN+ from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The contest featured hometown favorite and former two-division world champion up against contender from Kanuma, Japan. The pair squared off in the WBC lightweight title eliminator.

Advertisements

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout ended half way through. Referee Allen Huggins stepped in to call it a day at 1 minute and 35 seconds into the fifth round.

On the way to victory by TKO, Stevenson dominated and twice sent his opponent to the canvas in the second and fourth rounds. He remained undefeated, improved his record to 20-0, 10 KOs and secured his shot at WBC lightweight gold.

Yoshino dropped to 16-1, 12 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

“He felt my power,” Stevenson said. “I sat down on a couple punches and dropped him. Honestly, I wanted the ref to let it go on a little bit longer. I had just caught my second wind. I was going to put him out.”

“Newark’s main name is the Bricks. And tonight, I had bricks in my hands. We did what we were supposed to do. We settled our business. And now we’re going to enjoy it with the family.”

‘I always got the best of Devin’

Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is a reigning undisputed lightweight champion, who is scheduled to make his second title defense against Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20.

“Just tell all those other lightweights to get ready. I’m waiting for them. I can’t wait for them to finish the fights they’ve got going on, and then it’s my turn.”

“Tell him [Devin Haney] to come on. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I swear to God. I’ve been waiting for that for a long time. Me and Devin been in the ring with each other for years. I always got the best of Devin. Tell him, ‘come on.'”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Stevenson vs Yoshino full fight card results.