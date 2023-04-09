Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Thomas Mattice gets point deducted, takes win against Ramiro Cesena via stoppage in final round

Parviz Iskenderov
Thomas Mattice defeats Ramiro Cesena by TKO
Thomas Mattice got a point deducted in his bout against Ramiro Cesena at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 2023 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Rodriguez vs Gonzalez

Thomas Mattice (21-3-1, 16 KOs) retained his WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title against Ramiro Cesena (16-1-1, 13 KOs) at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The bout was featured on the card topped by Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title live stream on DAZN. The native of Cleveland, Ohio took the victory via final round TKO, loosing a point in Round 8 for illegally hitting his opponent from Mexico.

Advertisements

The referee stopped the fight at 1 minute and 35 seconds into the tenth round, following a series of unanswered punches from Mattice. Cesena, who, as a result, was handed his first career defeat, was not happy with the stoppage.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

Get Rodriguez vs Gonzalez full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097