Thomas Mattice (21-3-1, 16 KOs) retained his WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title against Ramiro Cesena (16-1-1, 13 KOs) at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 8. The bout was featured on the card topped by Jesse Rodriguez vs Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title live stream on DAZN. The native of Cleveland, Ohio took the victory via final round TKO, loosing a point in Round 8 for illegally hitting his opponent from Mexico.

The referee stopped the fight at 1 minute and 35 seconds into the tenth round, following a series of unanswered punches from Mattice. Cesena, who, as a result, was handed his first career defeat, was not happy with the stoppage.

THOMAS MATTICE GETS A FINAL ROUND STOPPAGE ?#RodriguezGonzalez pic.twitter.com/jFXGxTbcaG — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 9, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

