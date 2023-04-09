Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
Boxing

Stevenson vs Yoshino results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino results live from Newark, New Jersey
Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino: WBC lightweight title eliminator at Prudential Center

Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live stream from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The contest pits former two-division world champion and contender from Kanuma, Japan. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds WBC lightweight title eliminator. In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, April 9.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight clash between Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio and George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card opener features U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia up against Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs), who represented Sweden at the 2012 Olympics, in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Among Stevenson vs Yoshino undercard bouts, Poland’s Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) faces Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Washington, D.C.-born Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Roy Barringer (9-3, 6 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) of Westbury, New York meets Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Hardin County, Kentucky in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Fox Sports 506
Date: Sunday, April 9
Time: 12 pm AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Stevenson vs Yoshino from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card

Get Stevenson vs Yoshino full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator
  • Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight

Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097