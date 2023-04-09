Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in the main event live stream from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, April 8. The contest pits former two-division world champion and contender from Kanuma, Japan. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds WBC lightweight title eliminator. In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, April 9.

The co-main event is a ten-round heavyweight clash between Jared Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio and George Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card opener features U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia up against Anthony Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs), who represented Sweden at the 2012 Olympics, in a ten-rounder at lightweight.

Among Stevenson vs Yoshino undercard bouts, Poland’s Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) faces Curtis Harper (14-8, 9 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Washington, D.C.-born Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) takes on Roy Barringer (9-3, 6 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Bruce Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) of Westbury, New York meets Brandon Chambers (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Hardin County, Kentucky in an eight-rounder at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Shuichiro Yoshino

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Fox Sports 506

Date: Sunday, April 9

Time: 12 pm AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Stevenson vs Yoshino from practically anywhere.

Stevenson vs Yoshino fight card

Main card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC lightweight title eliminator

Jared Anderson vs. George Arias, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Anthony Yigit, 10 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary card

Damian Knyba vs. Curtis Harper, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Troy Isley vs. Roy Barringer, 8 rounds, middleweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Brandon Chambers, 8 rounds, featherweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, junior welterweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight

