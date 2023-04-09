Stream UFC 287 live on Kayo
UFC

UFC 287 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Pereira vs Adesanya 2, main event, prelims

Newswire

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a highly anticipated championship rematch headlining the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 9.

In the five-round main event, current middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) and former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2) square off for the fourth time. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round and claimed the belt last November at UFC 281. The Brazilian fighter also defeated his Nigeria-born New Zealand-based rival by knockout in the third round of their second kickboxing bout in March 2017, after scoring a unanimous decision in April 2016.

In the three-round welterweight co-main event, Jorge Masvidal (35-16) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against No. 5-ranked contender from Brazil, Gilbert Burns (21-5). Also on the PPV card, Rob Font (19-6) and Adrian Yanez (16-3) square off in an all-American clash at bantamweight. As well, Kevin Holland (23-9) of the United States and Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-6) of Argentina meet at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Christian Rodriguez (8-1) of the United States and Raul Rosas Jr (7-0) of Mexico duel at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

United States

Date: Saturday, April 8
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order PPV on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, April 9
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order PPV on Kayo

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

UFC 287 fight card

Get UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
  • Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
  • Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer
  • Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

