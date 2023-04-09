UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida on Saturday, April 8. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a highly anticipated championship rematch headlining the show. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 9.

Advertisements

In the five-round main event, current middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-1) and former titleholder Israel Adesanya (23-2) square off for the fourth time. Pereira stopped Adesanya in the fifth round and claimed the belt last November at UFC 281. The Brazilian fighter also defeated his Nigeria-born New Zealand-based rival by knockout in the third round of their second kickboxing bout in March 2017, after scoring a unanimous decision in April 2016.

In the three-round welterweight co-main event, Jorge Masvidal (35-16) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd against No. 5-ranked contender from Brazil, Gilbert Burns (21-5). Also on the PPV card, Rob Font (19-6) and Adrian Yanez (16-3) square off in an all-American clash at bantamweight. As well, Kevin Holland (23-9) of the United States and Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-6) of Argentina meet at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Christian Rodriguez (8-1) of the United States and Raul Rosas Jr (7-0) of Mexico duel at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

United States

Date: Saturday, April 8

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, April 9

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Other countries

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 287 fight card

Get UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – Pereira’s UFC middleweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Early prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes