UFC

UFC 287 video: Steve Garcia gets dropped in first round, stops Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in second

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

Steve Garcia (14-5) came out on top and secured his second stoppage win in a row when he faced Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (39-11) at UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 live from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, FL on Saturday, April 8. After being dropped in the first round with a big right hand, the native of Albuquerque, New Mexico paid back in the following round, sending his Yili, China-born opponent to the canvas with a left kick and shot to the body, followed by a series of hammer fist strikes. The featherweight bout was stopped by the referee at 36 seconds into the second round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, April 9.

