Joe Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) and Zhilei Zhang (24-1-1, 19 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 15. The contest features undefeated British knockout artist defending his WBO interim heavyweight title against 2008 Olympic silver medalist from China. The championship bout is scheduled 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Joyce vs Zhang airs live in Australia is Sunday, April 16.

In the co-main event, Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) makes her lightweight debut against Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs). The ten-round bout pits former unified super featherweight champion from the United States against Dominican Republic-born, Greece-based former two-time junior welterweight champion.

Among other Joyce vs Zhang undercard bouts, London’s Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) defends his British middleweight title in the 12-rounder against Kieran Smith (18-1, 7 KOs) of Livingston, Scotland. Plus, Kent’s unbeaten Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KOs) defends his Commonwealth and WBC International ‘Silver’ lightweight belts in the 12-rounder against undefeated challenger Karthik Sathish Kumar (10-0, 4 KOs) of India. The full lineup can be found below.

Joyce vs Zhang tickets

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang tickets to witness all the action at Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, April 15 are on sale.

Joyce vs Zhang tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 15. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, April 16. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV cost is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

How to watch Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang in other countries

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang international live stream is yet to be confirmed.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Joyce vs Zhang from practically anywhere.

Joyce vs Zhang fight card

The current Joyce vs Zhang lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Joe Joyce vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joyce’s interim WBO heavyweight title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Christina Linardatou, 10 rounds, lightweight

Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith, 12 rounds, middleweight – Bentley’s British middleweight title

Sam Noakes vs. Karthik Sathish Kumar, 12 rounds, lightweight

Sonny Ali vs. Richard Helm, 6 rounds, welterweight

Joel Kodua vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Eithan James vs. Georgi Velichkov, 6 rounds, welterweight

Moses Itauma vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Seth Gyimah vs. Darryl Sharp, 4 rounds, light heavyweight