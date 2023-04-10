Search
UFC Kansas City fight card & ticket information for April 15 – Holloway vs Allen

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, April 15 with UFC Fight Night card taking place at T-Mobile Center. The headline-bout live on ESPN+ is a five-round featherweight battle between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Former UFC featherweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Max Holloway (23-7) was in action last July, when he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy fight. Prior to that a native of Honolulu, Hawaii won a pair of fights by UD against Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar.

Arnold Allen (19-1) of Ipswich, England won 12 bouts in a row. In his previous outing in October 2022, No. 4-ranked contender TKO’d Kattar in the second round after stopping Dan Hooker in Round 1.

The co-main event is a 145-pound contest between Edson Barboza (22-11) and Billy Quarantillo (17-4). No. 14-ranked contender from Brazil, Barboza is looking to rebound from a pair of defeats. Ransomville, New York-born Quarantillo is set for his second straight victory.

UFC Kansas City tickets

UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO on Saturday, April 15 are on sale.

UFC Kansas City tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

In other UFC Kansas City action

Also on the main card a pair of light heavyweight matchups, pitting Dustin Jacoby (18-6-1) of the United States against Azamat Murzakanov (12-0), and Tanner Boser (20-9-1) of Canada versus Ion Cutelaba (16-9-1) of Moldova. As well, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) of Brazil takes on Chris Gutierrez (19-3-2) of the United States at bantamweight, and Clay Guida (38-19) of the United States faces Rafa Garcia (15-3) of Mexico at lightweight.

Among UFC Kansas City prelims, Bill Algeo (16-7) goes up against his fellow-American TJ Brown (17-9) at featherweight, Brandon Royval (14-6) of the United States duels Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) of Brazil at flyweight and Zak Cummings (24-7) and Ed Herman (27-15) meet in an all-American clash at light heavyweight. Plus, Gillian Robertson (11-7) of Canada and Piera Rodriguez (9-0) of Venezuela square off at women’s strawweight and Lando Vannata (12-6-2) of the United States and Daniel Zellhuber (12-1) of Mexico faceoff at lightweight.

In addition, Bruna Brasil (8-2-1) up against Denise Gomes (6-2) in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight, Aaron Phillips (12-4) of the United States versus Gaston Bolanos (6-3) of the United States at bantamweight and Joselyne Edwards (12-4) of Panama faceoff Lucie Pudilova (14-7) of Czech Republic at women’s bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Kansas City fight card

The current UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs Allen fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
  • Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Tanner Boser
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

Preliminary card

  • Bill Algeo vs. T.J. Brown
  • Brandon Royval vs. Matheus Nicolau
  • Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez
  • Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes
  • Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 16.

