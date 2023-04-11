Andrew Moloney vs Junto Nakatani on May 20 in Las Vegas

San Francisco’s undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) defends his title against Ukraine’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) in the 12-round main event live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. In addition to the previously announced co-main event and telecast opener featured on the PPV undercard, a pair of preliminary bouts has been announced today.

On the top of prelims, Australia’s former world champion Andrew Moloney and Japan’s undefeated former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani square off in the 12-round clash for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title. Kicking off the action undefeated Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, faces a to be announced opponent in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In the previously announced ten-round junior lightweight co-main event, Mexico’s former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California meet in the rematch of their fight in 2019 when Valdez came out victorious by TKO in the seventh round. The ten-round lightweight PPV opener features Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) of West Covina, California up against Jeremiaj Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) of Namibia.

Andrew Moloney vs Junto Nakatani for vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) hopes to become a two-time world champion in the city where Joshua Franco upset him by unanimous decision back in June 2020. The two fought twice more, with a controversial no contest and second Franco decision victory closing the chapter on their trilogy. Following the third Franco fight in August 2021, Moloney regrouped in December 2021 with a clear points victory over Froilan Saludar. In 2022, he fought three times, including a pair of homecoming appearances on the Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. cards in Melbourne, Australia. Moloney, ranked No. 2 by the WBO at 115 pounds, earned the title shot with a 10-round decision over Norbelto Jimenez last October for the WBO International strap.

WBO No. 1 junior bantamweight contender Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs), a 25-year-old southpaw from Inabe-gun, Mie, Japan, ranks among the hardest lighter-weight punchers in boxing. An eight-year pro, Nakatani captured the vacant WBO flyweight world title in November 2020 with an eighth-round knockout over Giemel Magramo. Nakatani defended his flyweight crown twice, bloodying and stopping Angel Acosta in four rounds and knocking out Ryota Yamauchi in eight. He vacated his title to move up to junior bantamweight and scored a one-sided decision over former unified world champion Francisco Rodriguez Jr. last November.

Nico Ali Walsh is back in the ring

Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) moves up to his first scheduled eight-rounder nearly two years removed from his pro debut. He made his Las Vegas debut last April at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, obliterating Alejandro Ibarra with a left-right combination in the first round.

Ali Walsh righted the only blemish on his record last August, stopping Reyes Sanchez in the second round of their rematch with a body shot. Sanchez lost a majority decision to Ali Walsh in December 2021. He made his 2023 debut in February, outlasting the rugged Eduardo Ayala en route to a convincing six-round unanimous decision.

Haney vs Lomachenko fight card

The current Haney vs Lomachenko lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 21.