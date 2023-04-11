MMA fans, prepare yourselves. Kings Cup Submission Grappling, a new event conceived and brought to life by UFC Flyweight “King” Casey O’Neill, is set to revolutionise the competitive grappling space in Australia and will launch at the upcoming AusFitness Expo along with special appearances from “King” Casey and the current UFC world champ Alexander Volkanovski.

Female UFC Flyweight “King” Casey O’Neill will present Kings Cup Submission Grappling in association with CMBT. The inaugural event is no-gi submission grappling featuring a new and exciting ruleset that encourages action and penalises inactivity, with multiple weight classes in a round-robin format.

This will be the ultimate, high-energy battle between skilled athletes, showcasing the very best that MMA and grappling has to offer, according to Casey O’Neill.

“The sport of grappling is at a real turning point globally – it’s growing rapidly and attracting attention from a wider audience,” said Casey.

“We wanted to help this movement by creating a competition that’s true to the sport while also being thrilling for spectators.

“By adjusting the length of matches and using our unique ruleset we have a points-driven event that will encourage winning via submission and see exciting scrambles in the final minute of each match. It will be a great event for both competitors and spectators.”

The event held at the AusFitness Expo will be the first in a series of monthly regional events that will culminate at a national final in August.

AusFitness Expo Director Shaun Krenz said he was thrilled the Expo would be hosting the event over two days.

“This is the start of something big for grappling in Australia and we’re honoured to be involved from the get-go. We are determined to create a celebration of all fitness communities coming together in one place at the one time. Having an event like this at AusFitness Expo elevates the level of consumer experience and promises to take the Expo to the next level,” said Shaun.

Another highlight for MMA/UFC fans at the 2023 AusFitness Expo will be special appearances by Alexander Volkanovski, Australian mixed martial artist and current UFC Featherweight Champion. You can meet him on both the Saturday and Sunday at the CMBT stand.

Kings Cup Grappling – The competition

Weight divisions range from 60kg to 120kg for men and 50 to 75kg for women. The competition will run with single rounds of five minutes each. In the first four minutes, no points can be scored, it’s submission only. In the final minute, points can be scored. Penalties can be accrued at any time. Penalties are issued for striking, illegal technique, stalling and bad sportsmanship. A full set of rules and the points system can be found here.

To register your interest in competing in the first ever Kings Cup event at the AusFitness Expo or to purchase tickets to attend, head to www.ausfitness.com.au for more information. Coming to Sydney on 29 and 30 April, the AusFitness Expo will be held at the International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney.